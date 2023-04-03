Home Technology Apple announced that Keynote will remove the Keynote Live function: you will use FaceTime in the future
Technology

Apple announced that Keynote will remove the Keynote Live function: you will use FaceTime in the future

by admin
Apple announced that Keynote will remove the Keynote Live function: you will use FaceTime in the future

According to the latest news, Apple’s latest updated official support document indicates that the function of Keynote Live will not appear in future versions of Keynote.

The features of Keynote Live are as follows:

In the process of live broadcasting with Keynote, the “protagonist” of the live broadcast can share the presentation through the Internet, and the “protagonist” can also grant access to the presentation to the audience, so that the audience can be in their own no matter when and where See your shared presentation on your viewing device. Its devices include Mac or Windows computers, iPhones, iPads and other mobile devices. The “protagonist” can manipulate the presentation and set the start and stop time by himself.

Viewers can install the latest version on a web browser, Mac (with macOS Sierra 10.12 or later), iPhone (with iOS 10 or later), or iPad (with iOS 10 or iPadOS 13 or later) Choose any of these viewing methods for the Keynote presentation app. Viewers don’t need an iCloud account.

Apple recommends to the public that presentations in Keynote can be shared in applications such as FaceTime, Zoom, and WebEx, and the related operation process can be viewed in the log.

See also  "The Witcher" spin-off Sirius comprehensive The Witcher game - Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

You may also like

Intel Graphics Driver at risk: New vulnerability! BIOS/firmware...

Blocking ChatGPT is a worse remedy than the...

750,000 euros for a Viennese startup that wants...

ChatGPT4 has its say on crypto and Bitcoin

New PC cases have a display on the...

The online reactions to La Russa’s statements on...

Random number generator with Powershell | TECH FAQ

Amazon challenges Starlink: 1 Gbps satellite connectivity arrives...

3D printing is finding its way into more...

What would Marconi say about the first wireless...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy