According to the latest news, Apple’s latest updated official support document indicates that the function of Keynote Live will not appear in future versions of Keynote.

The features of Keynote Live are as follows:

In the process of live broadcasting with Keynote, the “protagonist” of the live broadcast can share the presentation through the Internet, and the “protagonist” can also grant access to the presentation to the audience, so that the audience can be in their own no matter when and where See your shared presentation on your viewing device. Its devices include Mac or Windows computers, iPhones, iPads and other mobile devices. The “protagonist” can manipulate the presentation and set the start and stop time by himself. Viewers can install the latest version on a web browser, Mac (with macOS Sierra 10.12 or later), iPhone (with iOS 10 or later), or iPad (with iOS 10 or iPadOS 13 or later) Choose any of these viewing methods for the Keynote presentation app. Viewers don’t need an iCloud account.

Apple recommends to the public that presentations in Keynote can be shared in applications such as FaceTime, Zoom, and WebEx, and the related operation process can be viewed in the log.