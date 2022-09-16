The release of the iPhone 14 still brings new features, among which the iPhone 14 Pro series also brings the function of Always-On Display (AOD), but it is not foolish to keep the screen on forever. In eight situations, the iPhone 14 The Pro will still turn off the screen entirely.

The AOD function officially debuted on the iPhone 14 Pro, but in the function introduction on the official website, Apple listed eight conditions that do not require AOD display, so that the screen of the mobile phone is completely turned off to save power. In the backpack, when the sleep focus mode is activated, and when the low power mode is activated, the AOD will be turned off under these common conditions.

When the iPhone 14 Pro uses the CarPlay connection and “connect the camera”, the AOD will not be activated. In addition, the iPhone will also learn the user’s habits including alarm clocks and sleep schedules, and will determine whether the user has left through the paired Apple Watch. Or if the phone has been idle, it will automatically stop displaying AOD and turn off the screen completely, so when you find that the AOD screen is still black in these cases, don’t worry, it’s not that the phone is broken.

Citation source: Apple’s official website, MacRumors