Apple Announces 2023 Apple Design Award Winners

Apple announced the winners of its annual Apple Design Awards, celebrating 12 best-in-class apps and games. This year’s winning team of developers hails from all over the world, all of whom have created creative and innovative apps of outstanding design. There are six categories of diversity and inclusion, fun experience, interactive communication, social impact, visual art and innovative thinking, each with an app and a game. These winners were selected from 36 shortlisted entries.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said: “Apps and games are integral to the way we live, work and play, and Apple is very happy to recognize outstanding developers and highlight the great creativity and design they have demonstrated. We want to Congratulations to each of this year’s Apple Design Award winners for creating thoughtful app experiences and engaging games that inspire and entertain users around the world.”

Diversity and inclusion

Winners in this category provide a great experience for all by supporting people from diverse backgrounds, ability levels and languages.

App：《Universe — Website Builder》

Developer:Universe Exploration Company (USA)

By reducing and removing the complexity and barriers of use, Universe empowers everyone to build websites. The app lets people create their perfect storefront, artist homepage, community group page, or personal website online, while simultaneously running features like Dynamic Text Levels and VoiceOver, making Universe as accessible as possible.

game:《stitch.》

Developer:Lykke Studios (Thailand)

Stitch., an Apple Arcade game with cross-generational appeal, brings users the calming and meditative art of embroidery. As the game progresses, the difficulty of the design will increase, and the background music can bring the player into a calm state. With multilingual support and customizable accessibility options for colorblind, low-vision and motion sensitive users, everyone can enjoy it.

Finalists in this category include Passenger Assistance by TRANSREPORT, Anne by Alessandro Di Maio, Ancient Board Game Collection by Klemens Strasser and Finding Hannah by Fein Games GmbH.

Fun Experience

Winners in this category use Apple technology to deliver memorable, highly interactive and satisfying experiences.

App：Duolingo

Developer:Duolingo, Inc. (USA)

More than a decade after its launch, Duolingo continues to expand its all-encompassing approach to language learning with redesigned experiences and new lessons for endangered, Indigenous, and fictional languages. Users are engaged by the augmented session content and stay for fun personas and gamification experiences, including quests, challenges, and leaderboards, all help maintain learner engagement.

game:《Afterplace》

Developer:Evan Kice (USA)

Combining a retro pixel adventure with modern elements, Afterplace is an unforgettable indie RPG with a contemporary edge, just the right amount of nostalgia, bad jokes, and fun to explore. The app is designed for mobile devices and can be controlled by swiping and tapping instead of virtual buttons. The game’s ingenious starting teaching allows players to integrate into the game world, and its intuitive one-handed control system also makes it easier and more fun to explore the strange surprises and hidden rewards in “Afterplace”.

Finalists in this category include Creme by The CREME Group Inc., Chantlings by IORAMA, Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On! by GAME FREAK Inc., and Zach Gage and Jack Schlesinger Launched Knotwords.

Interactive communication

Winners in this category offer intuitive interfaces and easy controls tailored to the platform.

App：《Flighty》

Developer:Flighty LLC (USA)

“Flighty” provides users with detailed flight maps, airport navigation and delay predictions with a beautifully designed app experience. With the most essential information, an intuitive interface and a comprehensive real-time map, Flighty makes navigating travel incredibly smooth. This app cleverly integrates Apple’s technology, including Siri “shortcuts”, Apple “maps” and “instant news“, covering every link of the traveler’s journey.

game:“Orbit Link”

Developer:Afterburn (Poland)

The simplicity of Orbital Connections makes the interactions fun, including an introductory tutorial that conspicuously omits text, bullet points, and menu navigation. Under the ingenious design of the game, restoration and correction are a breeze. “Orbit Link” has become an exquisite puzzle game with fresh animation and colorful graphics, which makes it easy to play and hard to put down.

Finalists in this category include Shuffles by Pinterest by Pinterest, Inc., Tide Guide: Charts & Tables by Condor Digital LLC, Automatoys by Idle Friday LTD and HumaNature Studios Inc. “Kimono Cat”.

social impact

Winners in this category improve lives in meaningful ways and highlight important issues.

App：《Headspace》

Developer:Headspace (USA)

“Headspace” introduces mindfulness meditation to the masses, and it can be seen through its minimalist user interface, charming video content and unique illustrations. The app is so rich in content that users can choose from a wide range of voices to guide them to content that suits their needs, from long instructional sessions to short five-minute breaks. The App is integrated with the Apple Watch, allowing users to start mindfulness moments from their wrists at any time.

game:《Endling》

Developer:HandyGames (Germany)

In this side-scrolling game, Endling puts players in the role of a fox struggling to navigate a scorched land ravaged by environmental catastrophe and human impact. Players will have the opportunity to establish a direct empathy and connection with the protagonist of the game. The game’s simple controls ensure that the story, not the interaction, is the focus of the game.

Finalists in this category include Duolingo by Duolingo, Inc., Sago Mini First Words by Sago Mini, Hindsight by Team Hindsight, and Beecarbonize by Charles Games sro .

visual arts

Winners in this category create stunning graphics, beautifully drawn interfaces, and high-quality animations, resulting in a unique and coherent theme.

App：《Any Distance》

Developer:Any Distance Inc. (USA)

Any Distance is an avant-garde workout tracker with dynamic graphs that users can share. The app makes full use of the “Instant Feed” and Apple Watch integration to collect and present fitness data, which includes not only traditional physical training such as running and cycling, but also wheelchair exercise, stroller running and walking, and recumbent exercise. Cycling. In-app medal collections and an inspiring community add to the fun and encourage users to keep improving.

game:《Resident Evil Village》

Developer:CAPCOM Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Powered by Apple Silicon, ProMotion, Metal 3, and Extended Dynamic Range, this horror adventure game delivers superb visual detail. Resident Evil Village’s creepy castles and dilapidated factories are among the most realistic and atmospheric on the Mac.

Finalists in this category include Gentler Streak Health Fitness by Gentler Stories LLC, Riveo by Forge and Form GmbH, Diablo Immortal by Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. and HandyGames “Endling”.

innovative thinking

Using Apple technology in innovative ways, winners in this category deliver state-of-the-art experiences that stand out in their respective creation categories.

App：《SwingVision: A.I. Tennis App》

Developer:SwingVision Inc. (USA)

With the combined power of AI and Neural Engine, SwingVision acts as a tennis coach, assisting in every aspect of the game. SwingVision’s advanced image tracking features are excellent at assessing patterns, highlighting strengths, and suggesting areas for improvement. The data comes not only from the camera, but also from the integration with the Apple Watch.

game:“Marvel: Instant Fight”

Developer:Second Dinner (Mainland China)

With stunning animation and a fun tactile experience, Marvel: Instantaneously conveys the personality of each character in the multiverse perfectly. This collectible card game redefines the genre with its snappy gameplay and innovative “snap” mechanic, injecting a whole new level of strategy into the game with instant doubling of the stakes.

Finalists in this category include Camo by Reincubate Ltd., Rise: Energy & Sleep Tracker by Rise Science Inc., Resident Evil Village by CAPCOM Co., Ltd., and Lykke stitch. by Studios.