Apple announces the Italian prices of the iPhone 15 and other Wonderlust products

Net of the announcement of the release date of iOS 17, which arrived after the end of Apple’s Wonderlust keynote, it is worth focusing on the Italian prices of iPhone 15 and other products revealed for the occasion.

In fact, it is Apple’s official Italian portal that publishes the costs for Italy of the various devices. Below is a quick summary.

Prices in Italy of the iPhone 15 range and other Wonderlust products

iPhone 15 Pro: 1,289 euros (128GB), 1,369 euros (256GB), 1,619 euros (512GB) or 1,869 euros (1TB). Pre-orders will start from September 15, 2023, while actual availability will begin from September 22, 2023.

iPhone 15 Pro Max: 1,489 euros (256GB), 1,739 euros (512GB) or 1,989 euros (1TB). Pre-order dates and availability same as iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 15: 979 euros (128GB), 1,109 euros (256GB) or 1,359 euros (512GB). The preorder and availability dates are those indicated above.

iPhone 15 Plus: 1,129 euros (128GB), 1,259 euros (256GB) or 1,509 euros (512GB). The dates relating to pre-orders and availability are always, respectively, 15 September 2023 and 22 September 2023.

Apple Watch Series 9: starting from 459 euros (Aluminum) or 809 euros (Stainless steel). Availability will begin from September 22, 2023, while pre-orders are already active. More details in our in-depth look at the Apple Watch Series 9 announcement.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: 909 euros. Pre-orders are already active, while the actual availability phase will begin on September 22, 2023. Further information in our in-depth analysis linked to the reveal of Apple Watch Ultra 2.

For the rest, you might be interested in taking a look, for example, at the announcement of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, given that there is also the USB-C revolution (and the consequent abandonment of the Lightning standard). However, there are also satellite functions and much more involved, which you can also delve into through the reveal of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.