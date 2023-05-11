Apple, Antitrust launches investigation for abuse of dominant position in the app market

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Competition and Market Authority has launched an investigation against the companies Apple Inc., Apple Distribution International Ltd, Apple Italia Srl to ascertain the existence of an alleged abuse of a dominant position in the market for online distribution platforms of apps for users of the iOS operating system.

In particular – informs a note from the Antitrust – starting from April 2021 Apple has adopted a privacy policy, for third-party app developers only, more restrictive than the one the company applies to itself. The different treatment is mainly based on the characteristics of the prompt that appears to users to acquire consent to the tracking of their “navigation” data on the web and on the tools adopted to measure the effectiveness of advertising campaigns.