Apple Arcade Announces August Lineup: Nekograms+, Kingdoms: Merge & Build, finity., and Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go

Title: Apple Arcade Announces August Lineup with Four New Games, including Nekograms+ and Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go

Apple Arcade has unveiled its upcoming game lineup for the month of August, featuring four highly anticipated titles. Alongside the announcement, Apple also confirmed that one of the games will be compatible with the Nintendo Switch and virtual reality platforms.

Kicking off the month on August 8, players can dive into the whimsical world of Nekograms+ developed by Hungry Sky. The game promises an immersive experience, providing players with a unique perspective on puzzle-solving and storytelling. With its release, Apple Arcade aims to captivate gamers with its visually stunning gameplay and engaging narrative.

Continuing the excitement, Cherrypick Games’ Kingdoms: Merge & Build will hit the Apple Arcade platform on August 18. This strategy game allows players to build and expand their own kingdom, combining different elements to create a prosperous realm. With its intuitive mechanics and addictive gameplay, Kingdoms: Merge & Build is set to entertain players for hours on end.

As the month progresses, Apple Arcade enthusiasts can look forward to the release of finity. by Seebaa Inc. on August 25. The game offers a thrilling adventure set in a vibrant and ever-changing world. With its visually stunning graphics and captivating soundtrack, finity. promises to provide players with an unforgettable gaming experience.

Wrapping up the month with a bang, Sega’s Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go will be available on August 29. This mobile version of the highly anticipated Samba de Amigo: Party Central includes exclusive content for Apple Arcade users, such as three songs – PSY’s “DADDY,” Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory,” and Fitz and the Tantrums’ “The Walker.” With its energetic rhythm gameplay and catchy tunes, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is sure to get players moving and grooving.

With the announcement of these four exciting games, Apple Arcade continues to solidify its position as a leading platform for game enthusiasts. Offering diverse experiences across various genres, Apple Arcade consistently delivers high-quality games to its subscribers.

Will you be diving into the world of Nekograms+, building your dream kingdom in Kingdoms: Merge & Build, embarking on a thrilling adventure in finity., or shaking your hips to the beats of Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go? August promises to be an exciting month for Apple Arcade users looking for new gaming adventures.

