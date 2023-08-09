Apple Arcade Expands Game Library with Exciting New Releases and Updates

Apple Arcade Expands Its Game Library with New Launches and Major Updates

In August, Apple Arcade delighted gamers with the release of four new games and the promise of more exciting updates and events. With over 30 anticipated updates and major events, players can look forward to endless fun and entertainment.

One of the highlights of the recent launch is the remake of the classic SEGA rhythm game, Samba de Amigo: Go to the Shake Party. Players can rock to the beat and enjoy the franchise’s first-ever “Story Mode.” Ian Curran, President and COO of SEGA of America, expressed his excitement about bringing Samba de Amigo to Apple Arcade, stating, “It gives us the opportunity to focus on creating the best games for a whole new audience, like mobile gamers.”

In addition to Samba de Amigo, players can also enjoy new puzzle games like Nekograms+ and Kingdoms: Merge & Build. The indie game “finity.” combines the best features of several classic puzzle games to deliver a unique and rewarding puzzle experience.

Furthermore, popular titles such as Cross the Road: Ascend the Tower, Jetpack Joyride 2, and Cooking Mama: Trendy Cooking are receiving new game content this month. Subscribers can check out the Recent Updates section of Apple Arcade to stay updated on their favorite games.

Crayola Create and Play+ has partnered with Hasbro’s My Little Pony, PJs, and Tonka to launch the Back-to-School Style Squad event exclusively on Apple Arcade. This event, available from August 4th to 31st, offers subscribers the opportunity to engage in special activities and enjoy unique content.

With an extensive catalog of more than 200 games that are updated monthly, Apple Arcade offers a diverse range of gaming experiences. The platform is ad-free and free from in-app purchases, providing a seamless and uninterrupted gaming experience. Apple Arcade also prioritizes user privacy, ensuring a safe and enjoyable gaming experience for users of all ages.

The month of August introduced several new games to Apple Arcade, including Nekograms+, Kingdoms: Merge & Build, finity., and Samba de Amigo: Off to the Shake Party. Each game brings its own unique gameplay and storyline, catering to different playstyles and preferences.

For those interested in subscribing to Apple Arcade, the platform offers a free one-month trial for new users. Additionally, customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV can enjoy three months of Apple Arcade at no extra cost. Subscription plans start at NT$170 per month, or users can opt for Apple One’s monthly subscription service, which offers a personal plan for NT$315 and a family plan for NT$395.

Apple Arcade is committed to providing an expansive and diverse gaming experience for its users, continually adding new games and updating existing ones. Whether players are seeking creative puzzle games or a fresh take on classic rhythm games, Apple Arcade has something for everyone.

