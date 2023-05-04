Apple Arcade has surged 20 new games, and the exclusive new work is the first to watch!

Before Apple WWDC, Apple is once again offering an Apple Arcade game subscription service that has no ad-interference, no in-app purchases, and can use iPhone, iPad, Mac, and even Apple TV to “play to the full” and is suitable for family fun. New Added up to 20 fun new games to the lineup. Continue reading Apple Arcade has surged 20 new games, exclusive new works to watch first! Report content.



▲ Source of this picture: Apple

In this wave of games, except for the classic Temple Run+, LIMBO+ and PPKP+, which are all on Apple Arcade. The update adds a variety of exclusive games. It also includes the well-known “Ninja Turtles” new work “TMNT Splintered Fate”; Disney also brought many new works headed by “Disney SpellStruck” with a rich lineup of characters.

You can also see the new work “Cityscapes” brought by the popular new SimCity team Magic Fuel Games, which can be played across Apple devices, allowing you to be a city mayor who cares about “green energy” and “sustainability”. Sim Builder” provides a variety of new breakout elements. It also includes elements that allow you to strike a balance between animal conservation and construction enhancement, as well as details of classic simulated cities, as well as art effects and details such as cityscapes that change day and night!

Among the exclusive game works this time, there is also a new work brought by Triband, the “WHAT THE GOLF?” team, which felt that it was particularly suitable for the joyous atmosphere of Apple Arcade. This time, they tried their best to make the theme of the “car” that everyone is familiar with, knows how to drive, and what it looks like.

Everyone guessed it right, this new work is called “WHAT THE CAR?”. Why are you so smart!

The computer king Ada team took advantage of the debut of Apple Arcade full of new works, and briefly interviewed and previewed the “latest opening” work team on Apple Arcade. Not surprisingly, the “WHAT THE CAR?” team brought a lot of laughter during the interview. The joyful game process of the previous golf game can already be expected, and their development spirit of “We make comedy games!” will also be fully displayed in this very different racing game this time.

“WHAT THE CAR?” In addition to growing various numbers of hands, feet, jets, rolling, swimming, and jumping, there are different “racing (running?)” methods. It also adds the elements that you can create various funny levels by yourself – you can quickly use a simple link to share with friends to compete for the fastest ranking – and the shared levels can also be made public for others to play.

The game development team doesn’t just want everyone to compete “fast”. “WHAT THE CAR?” also provides the elements of open and free exploration of the world, hoping that everyone can go a step further and re-imagine more creative gameplay from this very everyday means of transportation.

Disney SpellStruck Alphabet Scrabble, also great for battle, but with a lot of brain-twisting elements added. In addition to constantly unlocking Disney and Pixar animated characters through spelling to participate in the game together (PS: This game also has original characters!). According to the Artist Arcade & Disney development team, “Disney SpellStruck” also attaches great importance to the balance of difficulty in including adventures and daily challenges – it will use AI to adjust the difficulty according to the game situation, so it is really suitable for adults and children to try game works!

“Cityscapes: Sim Builder” is also very suitable for everyone to think about “big events in the city”. The development team is very emphatic, although the game interface has been adjusted to a form that is more suitable for touch games (also supports joysticks). However, they still regard this work as a work that returns to the basics and brings the spirit of the classic series. It is emphasized that although it is on the mobile platform, the scale of the city and the details of the planning are quite large and detailed. Coupled with the new indicator elements of environmental sustainability, I personally believe that no matter if you are a new player or a diehard player, you should be able to easily feel the super high game charm of the simulation series.

Finally, it can be called “TMNT Splintered Fate” created by Super Evil Mega Corp & Paramount, which feels that the classic development scale and action elements are full in this new work. The development team mentioned that this game built with EVO Engine not only has very attractive graphics. They are also fans of Ninja Turtles, and they emphasize that the game plot respects the spirit of the original manga.

In addition to looking forward to the appearance of various classic characters (it seems that there are a lot of easter eggs!), it is also mentioned that the game will provide more challenging level design in the form of RNG random elements. And there will also be elements of props and special trick skills for unlocking and collecting.

Judging from the pictures released so far, I am looking forward to the new work “TMNT Splintered Fate” of “Ninja Turtles”. Because the development team also brought into it the elements that the four main characters of the Ninja Turtles always work together, allowing players to really work together to defeat the enemy in the game. I believe that no matter whether you are a fan of Ninja Turtles or not, you should be able to enjoy the fun from the game!

The above games can basically be played on mobile phones, tablets and Apple TV (TV platforms basically require joysticks). Among the Apple Arcade original games this time, except for the new “TMNT Splintered Fate” of “Ninja Turtles”, which has an age limit (over ten years old), the rest are really suitable for family fun.

I look forward to adding more than 50 new works and more than 300 updates to Apple Arcade in 2022, and there will be more and more surprising content for subscribers in the future. For the official introduction of this wave of 20 major game updates, you can first read the page of the official press release (the Chinese version will be updated in this article).

How do you think “Farming Simulator” should be quite healing? And the Disney Coloring World+ coloring game is also very suitable for children! The momentum of this wave of game lineup really feels like Apple Arcade has opened a new game room online! Come and play, everyone.

