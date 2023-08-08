Apple Arcade Launches Exciting New Games and Major Updates in August

Apple Arcade Launches Four New Games in August

In an exciting month for gaming enthusiasts, Apple Arcade has introduced four new games to its already impressive collection. Alongside these new additions, Apple Arcade has also unveiled more than 30 updates and major events, guaranteeing endless entertainment for gamers of all ages.

One of the highlights of the August release is the re-enactment of the classic SEGA rhythm game, “Samba de Amigo: Go Shake the Party.” This contemporary remake of SEGA’s popular 2000s game series allows players to shake sandbells to the beat of their favorite songs. With over 40 hits from various music genres and the inclusion of a captivating “Story Mode,” “Samba de Amigo: Go Shake the Party” ensures a true immersive rhythm game experience.

Another notable addition is the puzzle game “Nekograms+,” developed by Hungry Sky. This cute cat puzzle game offers a wholesome and comforting adventure for players. Through 120 charming and addictive levels, gamers can enjoy cuddling more than 15 different breeds of kittens and immerse themselves in three meticulously crafted worlds. The game’s healing original soundtrack enhances the overall soothing gameplay experience.

For those who enjoy kingdom building games, “Kingdoms: Merge & Build” by Cherrypick Games is a perfect choice. This puzzle game combines the thrill of kingdom construction with an enriching adventure narrative. Tasked with rebuilding a fallen kingdom, players must fuse unique items and gather essential resources to renovate buildings and landmarks. Solve mysteries and complete quests to restore the land to its former glory.

Last but not least, “finity.” by Seabaa, Inc., is a beautifully designed 2D puzzle game that draws inspiration from classic puzzle games. This thoughtfully crafted game incorporates elements from chess, Tetris, and match-matching games to deliver a reimagined and rewarding puzzle experience. With its refined gameplay and complexity, “finity.” guarantees hours of engrossing fun for puzzle enthusiasts.

In addition to these four new games, Apple Arcade has also released updates for popular titles such as “Crossy Road: Climb the Tower,” “Jetpack Joyride 2,” and “Cooking Mama: Trendy Cooking.” The game library has also been expanded with the inclusion of “TMNT Splintered Fate,” “Cityscapes: Sim Builder,” “Hello Kitty Island Adventure,” “Crayola Create and Play+,” and Hasbro’s “My Little Pony.” Apple Arcade subscribers can explore the Recent Updates section to stay up to date with the latest additions and enhancements to their favorite games.

Apple Arcade continues to cultivate an immersive gaming experience, ensuring that there is always something new and exciting for gamers to enjoy. With an ever-growing library of games and a commitment to providing regular updates and events, Apple Arcade remains a leading force in the gaming industry.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

