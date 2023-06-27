Apple Arcade Malfunction Resolved: What Happened?

Have you recently had problems with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple TV+ or MLS Season Pass? Apple just announced an outage for these services and the notification of their resolution. Find out more about the impact of the disruption here.

It’s always frustrating when you have a Appleservice and is suddenly confronted with a problem. In order to be able to better assess whether it is a local problem or Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. Apple monitors its services to disturbances, which affect either some or all users of a service, to be able to act immediately. Our message is intended to keep you informed of the issues and the potential impact. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass reported disruption! details of the issue

On June 27, 2023, 3:05 a.m., there was a failure in the Apple services Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, Apple Music, Apple TV+ and MLS Season Pass. It was announced by the technology company Apple on 06/27/2023, 10:32 a.m. and lasted until 06/27/2023, 05:30 a.m. A total of 5 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 2.4 hours.

Apple estimates the extent of the disruption as follows:

“Users may not have been able to sign in. Some users were affected.”

Who Helps with Apple Troubles?

Is another service unavailable to you or not working properly? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that your individual problem is better handled by support. On the Apple support page you can contact the Apple support staff with your individual problem. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with Apple Arcade?

You use Apple’s Apple Arcade service to experience a diverse selection of exclusive games on your Apple devices. Apple Arcade gives you access to an extensive library of ad-free games with no in-app purchases. You can enjoy games of different genres including adventure, puzzle, action and strategy. With game saves synced across devices, you can seamlessly switch between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac without losing your progress. In addition, selected games can also be played offline, which is particularly useful when you are on the go or do not have an internet connection. With Family Sharing, up to six family members can use Apple Arcade together and share their game time.

