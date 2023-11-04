Apple Arcade to Launch Exciting New Games Every Week in November, Including ‘Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition’ and ‘Football Manager 2024 Touch’

Apple Arcade Announces Exciting November Lineup with New Game Releases and Updates

Apple Arcade, the popular subscription-based gaming service, has revealed its lineup for November, with new games and updates to keep players entertained. The month is set to be packed with exciting releases, including highly anticipated titles like “Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition,” “Football Manager 2024 Touch,” “Sonic Dream Team,” and “Puzzle & Dragons Story.”

In addition to these new additions, Apple Arcade will also be rolling out more than 50 updates to existing games on the service. This means that players can expect fresh content and enhancements for their favorite titles.

One of the highlights of November is the “Hello Kitty Island Adventure Give & Gather Celebration” event. Taking place on November 17, players will be able to join in the festivities on the island and be greeted by the new resident, My Sweet Piano. Throughout the season, players can deliver and receive unique gifts from Hello Kitty and friends, as well as help My Melody reunite with her old friends. Exciting new features such as new portrait types, enhanced multiplayer friendships, and the ability to travel to the Heart of Friendship Island will also be available.

Basketball fans have something to look forward to as well. “NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition” will be receiving its first update on November 23. The update will introduce a new city version of the team uniform and allow players to play with 8 new outstanding players and athletes, including the legendary Allen Iverson.

Here is a list of the new games launching this month on Apple Arcade:

1. “Knotwords+”: November 3

Developed by Zach Gage, the developer of other Apple Arcade games like “Card of Darkness” and “Good Sudoku+,” “Knotwords+” is a simple yet elegant word logic puzzle game. Players must arrange letters in each block to form complete words horizontally and vertically.

2. “Football Manager 2024 Touch”: November 6

The highly popular football management simulation game returns with a new season. Players can pursue glory with one of the best clubs in the world and continue their career from “Football Manager 2023 Touch” with the new Saved Game Compatibility feature.

3. “Downwell+”: November 17

“Downwell+” is an action-packed game about a little boy who ventures down a well in search of a secret treasure. Players must navigate through the dark, fight creatures, and discover hidden caves to collect gems and relics.

4. “Delicious – Miracle of Life+”: November 24

In this time management cooking game, players help expectant mother Emily navigate the challenges of pregnancy while managing a busy kitchen for her cooking video blog. Join Emily on her journey through 60 engaging levels and 30 bonus challenges.

5. “Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition”: December 5

Embark on an enchanting adventure with favorite Disney and Pixar characters in this life simulation and adventure game. Players will work to restore Dreamlight Valley from the mysterious force known as Forgetting.

6. “Sonic Dream Team”: December 5

Join Sonic and friends in an exciting 3D action platformer as they journey through twisted dreams to save their friends and stop the evil Dr. Eggman.

7. “Puzzle & Dragons Story”: December 5

This puzzle RPG adventure takes players on an epic fantasy journey, combining match-3 puzzles with creature collecting RPG mechanics. Match same-colored orbs to command player allies and defeat enemy creatures.

8. “Turmoil+”: December 5

Experience the wild ride of the 19th-century North American oil boom in this visually captivating and humorous simulation game. As an aspiring oil entrepreneur, players must strategically lease land, drill for oil, and maximize profits through shrewd business deals.

Subscribing to Apple Arcade is priced at NT$220 per month, with a one-month free trial. Customers purchasing a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV can receive a three-month free subscription to Apple Arcade. The service is also available as part of Apple One’s monthly subscription service, with options including an individual plan for NT$390 and a family plan for NT$490. With up to six family members having unlimited access to games, Apple Arcade offers a wide variety of titles that can be played across devices.

Cross-device availability of over 200 games may vary based on hardware and software compatibility, and some content may not be available in all regions. Apple Arcade continues to expand its library and provide gamers with a diverse range of titles to enjoy. Whether you’re a fan of word puzzles, football management simulations, action platformers, or RPG adventures, Apple Arcade has something for everyone.

