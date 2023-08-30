Apple brings augmented reality to the car: the windshield of the future in a patent

The famous and highly anticipated Apple car is given up for dead but the project is far from shelved.

It proves it a document filed with the United States Patent Office last week, with which Apple deposited the project of an innovation that could change the automotive world: an augmented reality (AR) viewing system capable of generating a variety of information on a vehicle’s display. Basically a graphic overlay on the glass in front of the driver that would provide real-time information about the environment, as well as data on distant objects, including humans, along with vehicle speed and many other vehicle functions.

In short, we are faced with the clear proof that Apple continues to develop its plans for a self-driving car. The system, which could borrow Apple’s technology used in its headset Vision Pro soon to be released, would rely on a variety of sensors to gather information about the surrounding environment.

This could include visible light, infrared, as well as cameras ultrasound scanning devices and based on light to create a three-dimensional image of the car’s surroundings. Not only that: the patent also mentions the use of geographic positioning devices and radar systems.

In essence, rather than simply overlaying the physical elements of the environment, the AR project would essentially integrate the elements into life-size projection onto a large area of ​​glass – a complex operation – into a multidimensional model of the outside world.

Another feature unveiled by the 24 page patent indicates that Apple is working towards a FaceTime application which would synchronize conversations between the occupants of the same vehicle and/or those of another vehicle. Textual: “In some embodiments, this is an augmented reality display system embedded in a vehicle that enables visual communication between a vehicle occupant and a remotely located user, including a vehicle occupant,” Apple explains. separate.”

Sure, it’s true that all car manufacturers have been working on the concept of an “intelligent” windshield for some time. And that Apple itself showed a year ago at its annual event for developers an updated version of CarPlay which transforms an instrument cluster using virtual gauges, adding widgets such as calendar alerts and weather information.

But here we are in a new world, which will make reality look completely different.

