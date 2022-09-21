Home Technology Apple changed its mouth, Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 both support Bluetooth 5.3
Apple changed its mouth, Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 both support Bluetooth 5.3

Apple changed its mouth, Apple Watch Series 8 and SE 2 both support Bluetooth 5.3

When the Apple Watch Series 8 and the second-generation Apple Watch SE were unveiled, Apple’s official website showed that both models only supported the Bluetooth 5.0 protocol, but Apple now says they actually support the newer Bluetooth 5.3 standard.

IT Home has learned that Apple officials have confirmed that these two models support Bluetooth 5.3 at least in the United States. That is to say, versions in other markets may only support Bluetooth 5.0 at most.

According to Apple, all iPhone 14 series models, second-generation AirPods Pro and Apple Watch Ultra support Bluetooth 5.3.

According to reports, Bluetooth 5.3 has “multiple enhancements to improve the reliability, battery life and user experience of a variety of Bluetooth products”, such as the LE Audio audio specification, but there is currently no evidence that Apple supports LE Audio audio in its latest products.

