Apple Classical and Remo Anzovino: spatial audio makes the difference

From the first second to 43 minutes, everything we hear is a very long dream. Music begins with a fall that magically turns into a twirl, in a slow musical description of our body floating in the morning light. In the sky there are flowers never seen before, a flock of birds is a unique choreography all around us. Emotion, dream within a dream, sleeping in the clouds, where the strength of desires prevails over the weight of thought. Like the encounter with the blue sequoias, the enormous celestial trees, and like the memory of Icarus. For the second time in the history of mankind we push ourselves towards the Sun, which this time, however, does not burn us. The ending is a strange, pleasant, atypical accord that awakens us and ends the composition together with our dream.

Don’t forget to flywhich will be presented for the first time live in Milan during Piano City on May 20th at 18 at BiM, in the heart of Bicocca, it is the last composition written and recorded by Remo Anzovino, available for a few days in spatial audio on Apple Music Classical. The composer of Neapolitan origin is one of the best known names on the Italian music scene: 6 years have passed since his album Nocturneand has composed 10 soundtracks in the meantime, ha won a Silver Ribbon in 2019he set to music Breath of Winterthe documentary made by the Italian Red Cross for Ukraine and has just returned from Japan, where he played on the most important stages in Tokyo and Kyoto.

The music of Don’t forget to fly it’s many things together: “It’s a celebration of the fact that we have to try again, that we cannot retreat to our comfort zones – explained Anzovino – The world after the pandemic, the war, dry rivers, skyrocketing mortgages, is increasingly uncertain. You have to learn to fly again. A human being who does not have a desire or a dream to realize is a sterile, useless, inaffective man”. This score for solo piano was recorded “without sound effects and tricks, in an extraordinary acoustic setting, that is the theater of Fiesole, in Florence, which has an incredible sound rendering”.

Just the recording of the disc also marks an example of when the simplicity of art allows reach unique levels thanks to technology. Listening to it in streaming allows not only to find the quality of the high definition audio without compression, but also the construction of the sound mix with Dolby Atmos. A technology used by Apple not only for pop music in the Store but also in the new app dedicated to classical musicwhich contains 20,000 composers, 120,000 works, 400,000 movements, over 5 million pieces.

Apple Music Classical per iPhone (e a breve per Android) it is also unique in the proposition and sound quality of a musical composition. Anzovino himself explained it: “Like the great director Alfred Hitchcock used green color in Kim Novak’s background in The Woman Who Lived Twice to show the true face of the character, so today for music Dolby Atmos is the culmination of work on sound, the one that shows the melody”. The recording was built using 8 microphones in stereo, 4 inserted in the Steinway piano used by Anzovino to play the 12 movements to capture all the sonic details of his concept album, two seats on the proscenium two meters from the instrumentto build the first music scene, and two more on the balustrade of the first gallery, to capture the reflection sound of the acoustic chamber that goes away, upwards.

The mix of these 16 channels has been made without cutting any frequencies because the characteristic of the composition perfectly marries the nature of the piano as an instrument-orchestra, capable of accompanying itself with very deep high and low tones.

“When listening to my record in Dolby Atmos in lossless quality on Apple Music Classical, the experience is that of natural sound, prepared thanks to a regulatory mastering but which has not crushed it at all – said Anzovino – It is a dynamic sound but it does not shift the sound from right to left as happens with sounds when recording a synth. Here you hear the natural sound and for us musicians this is a great opportunity to build new mixes and digital masters designed for a completely new era of listening. different from that of the CD or vinyl record. A traditional mix flattens the sound by spreading the music scene horizontally, whereas here you can make the music big by putting it around the listener, with sounds coming from above or from elsewhere. It’s a vastly richer experience.” It’s an opportunity for musical expression that enriches the artist and his output.

What is music today? The purity of the instruments and the acoustics of an ancient place like Fiesole, which allow you to do less but much better. And technology, which allows you to create a much richer experience: “Music is in the sound waves, the musicians have to organize the sounds and the sound waves – Anzovino said – And carry on with their idea. How was it in Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faunin which Debussy went against the academy by inventing the whole-tone scale; or how it was with Mozart, which transformed rigorous classical music made of counterpoints into pop music made of melodies, i.e. notes one after the other instead of one under the other. Mozart who today, I’m sure, would sample the sound of a drill and use the Minimoog”.

Anzovino will also play in Genoa on August 13th at the Carlo Felice theater, sole interpreter of the concert for the victims of the collapse of the Morandi bridge. The composer had already played for Liberi nel cielo on 31 October 2021 in Pinerolo, the original city of 4 of the 43 victims of the collapse of the viaduct. In addition to homage and remembrance, the author underlined, it is important that there is music and the sound of the piano. Because music “is the wind that dries tears”.