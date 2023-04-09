Home Technology Apple closes iOS 16.3.1 verification channel, users can no longer downgrade | ETtoday3C home appliance news
Apple closes iOS 16.3.1 verification channel, users can no longer downgrade | ETtoday3C home appliance news

▲Apple closed the iOS 16.3.1 certification channel.


Reporter Chen Liying / Comprehensive report

After Apple released the iOS 16.4.1 update yesterday, it closed the iOS 16.3.1 verification channel, which means that iPhone users can no longer downgrade to this version of the system. Currently, the beta versions of iOS 16.4, iOS 16.4.1, and iOS 16.5 can still be installed normally.

iOS 16.3.1 is a small update released on February 13, which mainly includes some bug fixes, security improvements and car accident detection optimization for iPhone 14 series models. Apple typically stops signing older versions of iOS shortly after a new iOS version is released to encourage users to keep their systems up to date.

It is predicted that the iOS 16.4 verification channel may be closed later this month, so iPhone users who want to downgrade to this version need to hurry up.

