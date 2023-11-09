Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Cancels Conference in Mexico City After Suffering Stroke

Co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak, suffered a stroke in Mexico City on Wednesday, forcing him to cancel a scheduled conference at the World Business Forum (Wobi). Sources close to Wobi confirmed the medical issue and that Wozniak was transferred to a hospital in Santa Fe, Mexico City. The conference, where Wozniak was set to speak about future technological trends, was promptly replaced by a talk from American businessman Marshall Goldsmith. Wozniak, known for creating the first personal computer and as a philanthropist, was born in San Jose and co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976. His current condition is said to be stable, and he is under medical care in Santa Fe.

