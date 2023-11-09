Home » Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Cancels Conference in Mexico City After Suffering Stroke
Technology

Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Cancels Conference in Mexico City After Suffering Stroke

by admin
Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Cancels Conference in Mexico City After Suffering Stroke

Co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak, suffered a stroke in Mexico City on Wednesday, forcing him to cancel a scheduled conference at the World Business Forum (Wobi). Sources close to Wobi confirmed the medical issue and that Wozniak was transferred to a hospital in Santa Fe, Mexico City. The conference, where Wozniak was set to speak about future technological trends, was promptly replaced by a talk from American businessman Marshall Goldsmith. Wozniak, known for creating the first personal computer and as a philanthropist, was born in San Jose and co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976. His current condition is said to be stable, and he is under medical care in Santa Fe.

See also  Samsung Galaxy A14 at Aldi: Is this bargain worth it?

You may also like

This is how Grok is, the rebellious and...

Rockstar Games Announces Release of GTA 6 Trailer...

Four Karlsruhe schools are recognized as “MINT-friendly schools”.

WhatsApp Beta Introduces New Feature for Channel Content...

Trucks and campers, the black hole of Google...

“Tian Tian Wan Yuan” Introduces New “Name Brand”...

The Online Casino Tech Revolution: VR and AI...

PS5 Slim: The new Playstation 5 is coming...

Google Introduces New AI Search Advisor to Improve...

Industrial 5G matures 1.7 billion in three years

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy