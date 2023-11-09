Home » Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized in Mexico City: Updates on His Health
Co-founder of Apple, Steve Wozniak, has been hospitalized in Mexico City, according to reports from various media outlets. The news has sparked concern about the health of the tech icon, with some reports suggesting that he may have suffered a stroke.

Wozniak, who is known for his role in founding one of the world‘s most valuable companies, was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Mexico City. The specific details of his condition have not been officially confirmed, leading to speculation and worry among fans and the tech community.

The news of Wozniak’s hospitalization has sent shockwaves through the industry, with many expressing their well wishes and hoping for a swift recovery for the visionary co-founder of Apple.

More information about his condition and the circumstances surrounding his hospitalization are expected to emerge as the situation develops. Stay tuned for updates on Steve Wozniak’s health as more details become available.

