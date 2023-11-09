Home » Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized in Mexico City
Technology

Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized in Mexico City

by admin
Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Hospitalized in Mexico City

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalized in Mexico City, according to event organizer

(CNN Spanish) –– Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, was hospitalized this Wednesday in Mexico City, according to a source from the organizers of the World Business Forum (WBF), an event he was attending in the country’s capital.

The source said Wozniak was taken to the hospital at 3 pm local time (4:00 pm Miami time), after fainting minutes before his participation in the event.

CNN is working to obtain more details about his current health status.

See also  eSim, increasingly easier and cheaper to activate them: the 2023-2024 guide

You may also like

Starfield Beta Testing: Bethesda Introduces DLSS 3 and...

“The Legend of Zelda”: Nintendo announces live-action film

Unbeatable Offer: Get your iPhone 13 at Discounted...

The Chinese Room to Launch ‘Vampire the Masquerade...

The product workers: From the project manager or...

Apple’s Diwali Offer in India: 50% Off AirPods...

Demon Hunter – Peak Battle: A Mobile Game...

Technology Diary — November 5, 2023

Euclid Space Telescope Captures Dazzling Images of Galaxies

Silent Hill 2 Remake Rumored to Release in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy