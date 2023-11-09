Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak hospitalized in Mexico City, according to event organizer

(CNN Spanish) –– Steve Wozniak, co-founder of Apple, was hospitalized this Wednesday in Mexico City, according to a source from the organizers of the World Business Forum (WBF), an event he was attending in the country’s capital.

The source said Wozniak was taken to the hospital at 3 pm local time (4:00 pm Miami time), after fainting minutes before his participation in the event.

CNN is working to obtain more details about his current health status.

