Apple Confirms Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad Beginning May 23

With the iPad Pro getting more and more powerful, Apple has finally announced that Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available as a subscription service on the App Store starting Tuesday, May 23.

Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad provide a new touch interface, allowing users to use instant and intuitive “multi-touch” functions. Final Cut Pro for iPad introduces a series of powerful tools that allow video creators to use a single You can record, edit, finish and share videos with your mobile device.

Logic Pro for iPad empowers creators to produce professional-quality music wherever they are, with a complete and sophisticated set of tools for song and beat creation, recording, editing, and mixing.

Final Cut Pro for iPad

Final Cut Pro for iPad offers a new jog dial to simplify the video editing process. With just a tap of a finger, you can freely use the Magnetic Timeline, move clips, and perform precise editing at high frame rates. Instant and intuitive “multi-point control” “gesture. The “Instant Drawing” function allows users to draw patterns and write text directly on top of video content with Apple Pencil.

On the M2’s iPad Pro, Apple Pencil’s hover function quickly browses and previews movies. Users can also add a smart keyboard or keyboard-style smart double-sided folder to speed up the workflow with key commands. Creators can take advantage of the Liquid Retina XDR display on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro to view and edit stunning HDR video, with precise color grading through Reference Mode.

Pro camera mode and multi-cam movie clips

In Pro camera mode, video creators will be able to shoot high-quality video in portrait or landscape orientation, monitor audio and available recording time, and manually control settings such as focus, exposure, and white balance. Creators can capture, edit and publish videos on-set on a single device, and on the M2 version of iPad Pro, users can record videos in ProRes format. With the multi-camera video editing function, the clips will be automatically synchronized and edited at the same time. Users can even change the shooting angle in a multi-camera clip with just a touch of a finger.

Through Apple chips and machine learning, creators can use the Scene Removal Mask function to quickly remove or replace the background behind the subject of the short film without using a green screen to remove the background. Auto Crop adjusts video for vertical, square, and other aspect ratios, and Voice Isolation makes it easy to remove background noise from live recorded audio.

Video creators can also choose from a library of professional visuals and images, effects and audio. In addition, Final Cut Pro for iPad also supports importing iMovie editing projects for iOS, and can export Final Cut Pro projects to Mac.

Logic Pro for iPad

In addition to clips, music is also the soul of creators. The iPad version of Logic Pro, which is launched simultaneously, can be said to be an all-in-one professional music creation app. Users can record vocals or instrumental music through the iPad’s built-in microphones, and the iPad Pro’s five studio-grade microphones turn any location into a recording studio. Creators can also use Apple Pencil for precise editing, draw detailed track automation, or attach a Smart Keyboard Folio or Smart Keyboard to use keystroke commands to speed up the production process.

Brand new audio browser

This audio browser displays all available instrument patches, audio patches, plug-in presets, samples, and loops in one place, allowing users to preview any audio with one click and then load it into a project, saving time and Avoid interrupting the creative flow. Creators can create great musical quality with Logic Pro’s more than 100 powerful instrument and effect plug-ins. Users can fine-tune and refine tracks with effects such as vintage EQ, compressor, and reverb. Creators can play musical instruments on a variety of performance interfaces through the multi-touch function. Logic Pro for iPad includes a host of realistic-sounding instruments and powerful synthesizers, including Sample Alchemy, a new sample manipulation instrument that transforms any audio sample with a single tap.

Producers can slice and flip samples, program beat and bass parts, and create custom drum kits using beat creation and production tools. With the new timing and pitch adjustment plug-in Beat Breaker, music creators can completely reshape and change the sound with just a swipe and pinch. Quick Sampler slices and transforms audio samples into new playable instruments, and Step Sequencer arranges drum rhythms, bass lines, and melodies with just a few taps, and even automates plug-ins. Drum Machine Designer applies samples and unique plug-ins to any drum kit board to create custom drum kits. Live Loops helps users capture creative inspiration, and quickly create arrangements by mixing and matching loops.

Users can take advantage of a set of beat creation and production tools, including the new Beat Breaker, Quick Sampler and Step Sequencer. A full-featured mixer, including channel control row, volume fader, left and right channel balance control, plug-in modules, routing and precise automation functions, allows users to create professional mixes only through the iPad. Creators can use multi-touch to intuitively mix and move multiple faders simultaneously, and the Mixer Meter Bridge gives them a quick overview of track levels, all on the iPad.

A professional audio mixer on your iPad device.

Logic Pro for iPad supports Roundtrip, which makes it easy to move projects between Mac and Logic Pro for iPad. iPad users can output finished songs in a variety of compressed and high-definition audio formats, as well as individual audio track backbones. Music creators can use Logic Pro for iPad to create soundtracks and export them to Final Cut Pro for iPad, bringing wonderful flexibility and convenience to cross-video work.

From Tuesday, May 23, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro for iPad will be available in the App Store at NT$150 per month or NT$1,490 per year, respectively, with a 1-month free trial. Final Cut Pro supports iPads equipped with the M1 chip and later models, and Logic Pro supports iPads equipped with the A12 Bionic chip and later models, running iPadOS 16.4 or the latest version.