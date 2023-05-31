Apple “confirms” the arrival of its first AR / VR headset …

A few days before the conference in which it will be officially presented, it arrives a “confirmation” from Apple for the new AR / VR viewer – or at least of the new operating system. The operating system of the Apple headset will be called xrOS and will be presented at WWDC 2023.

Apple “confirms” the arrival of its first AR / VR viewer

The confirmation comes from the developer Steve Troughton-Smith, which was able to induce App Store Connect to show the name of the operating system. In fact, by analyzing Apple’s code, you tried to send a virtual reality app. In return, she received an error message where Apple it said it could not upload code for “xrOS”. xrOS stands for “extended reality” and will support applications such as FaceTime, Maps and Messages. We tell you all the rumors about the operating system in the link below.

The viewer will have dual 1.41-inch displays with over 5000 nits brightness and a resolution of 4000 pixels per inch. The display analyst Ross Young claimed that the 5000 nits probably refer to peak brightness. Which means they won’t be too dazzling for users, but will instead provide higher contrast, more vivid colors and better light points than other headsets on the market.

The 8K resolution of Apple’s AR/VR headsets it will be higher than models from Meta and other companies, including the top-of-the-line Quest Pro 2. Quest Pro 2 has a resolution of 1800 x 1920 pixels per eye and approximately 1200 pixels per inch since Meta.

Apple therefore wants to launch a true top of the range, even if to do so it will hold a much higher price than the competition. But it will show so the full potential of xrOS – of which he gave an unwitting confirmation.