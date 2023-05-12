Apple Continues Support for LGBTQ+ with New Apple Watch Pride Sport Band

[APPLEFANS Apple fan report]In this era of multiculturalism and tolerance, Apple once again demonstrated its support for the LGBTQ+ community to the world, launching the latest Apple Watch Pride sports strap, highlighting the symbolic meaning of the rainbow flag, and also launching Comes with matching surfaces and iOS background images.

Apple Watch Pride Sport Band Symbolizes Respect and Equality

Apple introduces the new Pride watchband, which showcases the core values ​​of the LGBTQ+ movement of respect, equality and diversity. With this special strap, Apple is showing support for gender equality and diversity to the world. The rainbow colors of the Pride strap symbolize the diverse members of the LGBTQ+ community and their struggle for equality and freedom.

Inspired by the strength and beauty of the LGBTQ+ community, the new sporty band design comes in the colors of the original rainbow flag, plus five additional colors:

Black and brown symbolize the black and Latino communities, as well as those who have died or lived with HIV or AIDS

Light blue, pink and white represent transgender and non-binary people

Apple introduces a new Pride Edition Sport Band with matching faces and iOS background images. (Photo/Apple) Apple’s long-term support for the LGBTQ+ community This is not the first time Apple has expressed support for the LGBTQ+ community. In the past few years, Apple has been actively participating in various activities related to the LGBTQ+ community, such as the Pride parade. In addition, Apple also promotes gender equality and multiculturalism internally, creating an inclusive working environment for employees. These initiatives reflect Apple’s commitment to supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

This time, the Apple Watch Pride sports strap is designed with a white base that incorporates joyful rainbow geometric shapes, and is added to the finished strap by compression molding. During the forming process, the base material flows around the individual shapes, creating a variety of subtly different arrangements of shapes. No two watch straps are exactly alike, reflecting the individual uniqueness of each individual in the LGBTQ+ community.

At the same time, in order to pay tribute to the joint strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ community, a new Pride Celebration surface and iPhone background image with matching will also be launched, which is expected to be launched next week. I want to replace the iPhone and Apple Watch with a new wallpaper , must be upgraded to watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5.

Pride Edition Sport Band Price and Availability

Summarize

With the launch of the Pride Sport Band, Apple is demonstrating its support for the LGBTQ+ community and demonstrating to the world their values ​​of respect for multiculturalism and tolerance. This watch strap is not only a fashion accessory, but also a powerful symbol of equality and freedom to the world.

If you want to see more Apple-related information at the first time, please follow the Apple Fan Club to get the latest news, and subscribe to our YouTube channel to get the first notification of the live broadcast, or join the Apple Fan Club to discuss your experience with everyone~

If you want to chat, you can also join our LINE chat group to find us.

Articles you are interested in

Google I/O 2023 overview: AI and Pixel new products leading the technological trend

Transfer and backup iPad files to computer Don’t want to use iTunes?