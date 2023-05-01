Apple continues to dominate the smart watch market Nearly 80% of US iPhone users own Apple Watch

When it comes to the strength of the brand and the attractiveness of the ecosystem, Apple is definitely second to none, and a recent report shows that nearly 80% of iPhone users who own smart watches in the United States own Apple Watch.



According to Counterpoint’s statistics, Apple will account for 56% of the U.S. smart watch market in 2022, which has a lot to do with Apple’s product ecosystem. Among those who own smart watches, 78% of iPhone users Choose the Apple Watch, compared to Samsung, which ranks second, with only 39% owning a smart watch of the same brand.

Research analyst Matthew Orf said the research supports their premise: Consumers typically buy their devices as part of a broader ecosystem, with Apple and iOS dominating the U.S. smartphone market, while the iPhone Users have a higher chance of purchasing other Apple products due to its excellent connectivity. And according to the survey, 77% of the respondents said that they would choose Apple Watch when buying a smart watch next time, so Apple Watch will still be quite strong in the United States in the future.

Source: Counterpoint

