Apple deals on Prime Day 2023: The 10 hottest deals

Example images for offers on Amazon Prime Day 2023 PR/Business Insider

Amazon Prime Day 2023* will take place on July 11th and 12th. This discount campaign includes exclusive offers and deals for Amazon Prime* members.

Many Apple products are also reduced on Prime Day. Including: iPhone, iPad and more.

Here we collect the best Apple offers for Prime Day 2023 for you. You can find all other deals here: Prime Day at Amazon*.

On July 11 and 12, 2023, one of the biggest shopping events of the year will take place again: Amazon Prime Day*, a huge discount campaign with exclusive offers for Amazon Prime* members. For two days you can buy laptops, mobile phones, televisions, headphones and more at greatly reduced prices – provided you have a Prime subscription. If not, you can now quickly become a member* to benefit from the offers on Prime Day.

Buy cheap Apple products like the iPhone or iPad on Prime Day

On average, the discounts on Prime Day amount to around 27 percent. That’s why eligible Amazon customers have historically bought more than 250 million deals in just 48 hours. Apple fans also get their money’s worth every year, because although the popular products are rarely reduced, some of them can be bought much cheaper during Prime Day.

The best Apple deals on Prime Day 2023

Which Apple deals should you take a closer look at on Prime Day this year? At the start of the campaign, we collect all the deals here so that you don’t miss a bargain.

To take full advantage of the offers, you need an Amazon Prime membership. The subscription costs 8.99 euros per month or 89.90 euros per year. Don’t have a Prime account yet? Then test Amazon Prime for 30 days free of charge* and benefit immediately from all the advantages, such as the exclusive Prime Day offers.

Apple Prime Day 2023 deals FAQ

You can find everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals in our FAQ:

When does Amazon Prime Day take place?

Prime Day 2023 will take place from 11th to 12th July 2023 inclusive. However, selected offers start in the weeks before Prime Day 2023. The first deals – especially for Amazon services such as Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Fresh, Amazon Gaming and Amazon Photos – go live as early as June 21, 2023.

How to shop the Apple deals on Prime Day 2023?

A valid Amazon Prime membership is required to participate in Amazon Prime Day 2023. The first 30 days are free, after that the service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year.

Are the Amazon Prime Day deals worth it?

The average saving on Amazon Prime Day is 27 percent. In this respect, it can definitely be worth looking for cheap Apple deals on Prime Day 2023 – especially since the discount on selected products can be even larger.

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

