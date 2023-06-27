Apple disruption at Mac App Store currently: Problems and failures today on 06/27/2023

Are you currently having problems with Apple Music Radio, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Radio or iTunes Store? Apple just announced an outage for these services. Read everything about the current situation on news.de.

It’s always annoying when a service you want to use doesn’t work. In order to be able to better assess whether it is due to a local problem or to Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. disturbances, affecting either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to notify users of the disruption and the impact on users. There is currently a disruption in several Apple services.

Apple Music Radio, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Radio and iTunes Store reported disruption! details of the issue

Since June 27, 2023, 3:05 a.m., there has been an outage in the Apple services Apple Music Radio, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Radio and iTunes Store. It was announced by the technology company Apple on June 27th, 2023 at 5:05 a.m. and is still ongoing. A total of 5 services are affected by the disruption. There are 2 hours between the start and the notification from the company.

According to Apple, the impact of the disruption on users of Apple Music Radio, Mac App Store, Podcasts, Radio and iTunes Store is listed below:

“Users are unable to sign in or make purchases on multiple stores/services. Some users are affected.”

Apple problem: Where can I get further support?

Are you experiencing a different issue with one of Apple’s services, or do you want personal help? It is always possible that you have discovered an unreported fault or need further assistance. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff personally. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with Mac App Store?

Apple’s Mac App Store service offers you a wide range of applications and programs designed specifically for Mac computers. You can search the Mac App Store for different categories of apps including Productivity, Creativity, Gaming, Education and many more. You can discover new apps suited to your needs and interests, and download and install them directly from the App Store. The Mac App Store also allows you to get updates for apps you already have installed to ensure you’re always using the latest features and improvements.

