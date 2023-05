The company fears that employees could pass on confidential data via the tool.

The US company Apple has restricted the use of ChatGPT and other AI tools for its employees. As the “Wall Street Journal” reported on Thursday, citing a document and insiders, Apple is concerned that employees could pass on confidential data. Apple is developing a similar technology. The company also advised its employees not to use the Copilot program from GitHub, a Microsoft company.

(APA/Reuters)