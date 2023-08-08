Apple Encourages Third-Party Accessory Makers to Adopt Faster Charging Modules for Apple Watch

Title: Apple Requires Apple Watch Third-Party Accessory Manufacturers to Adopt Faster Charging Modules

Date: [Insert Current Date]

Apple is taking steps to enhance the charging capabilities of its products, starting with the Apple Watch. The company has reportedly asked third-party accessory manufacturers to adopt the Apple Watch’s faster charging module, signaling a shift towards faster charging across its gadget lineup.

With the release of the Apple Watch Series 7, Apple introduced a faster charging module, offering a 33% increase in charging speed compared to the previous generation. This advancement is made possible by the C962 fast charging module, which can charge the watch up to 80% in just 45 minutes. Apple’s official support document confirms that all third-party USB-C chargers must have a minimum of a 5W transformer to support forced-triggered fast charging.

However, supply constraints have forced Apple to continue using older and slower C192 modules in its MFi certification program for third-party accessory makers. This supply shortage appears to be resolving, prompting Apple to push for the adoption of faster charging modules in all accessory brands for the Apple Watch.

According to reports, Apple has set a deadline for accessory manufacturers, allowing them until August 31, 2023, to submit plans for products containing the old C162 charging module. After September 30, Apple will cease accepting orders for accessories equipped with the older module. This timeline aligns with the expected release of the Apple Watch Series 9. Going forward, all MFi-certified Apple Watch chargers will be equipped with faster charging pads.

While this move is a positive development in terms of charging speed, it may indirectly impact the prices of third-party charging accessories. Not all smartwatches benefit from fast charging, as it is only supported by the Apple Watch Series 7 and newer models.

In addition to improved charging capabilities, industry insiders suggest that the upcoming Apple Watch Series 9 will feature a similar design to its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 8. This design includes slim bezels and curved glass edges. However, the notable upgrade will be the incorporation of the S9 chip, which promises significantly faster performance compared to previous models. Reports indicate that the Apple Watch Series 9 could debut alongside the iPhone 15 series at an Apple event on September 12 or 13, as reported by Bloomberg.

As Apple embraces faster charging across its product range, including the Apple Watch, customers can expect improved convenience and efficiency in their charging experience.

