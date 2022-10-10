Tony Blevins, Apple’s longtime vice president of procurement, is leaving, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Previously, Blevins made “insulting remarks” in a TikTok video and attracted attention.

Blevins worked at Apple for 22 years, making Apple’s existing supply chain more and more powerful. Some Apple executives explained the main reason for Blevins’ departure. In a video posted on Sept. 5, TikTok and Instagram creator Daniel Mac talks to Apple’s Tony Blevins, and when asked what he does for a living, Blevins says: “I race cars, play golf and caress my big boobs. Women, but I take weekends and major holidays off.” He also said he had a “dental plan from hell”.

As soon as the remarks came out, they immediately got the attention of Apple, and Apple also launched an investigation. In order not to affect other Apple supply chain partners, Apple decided to fire Blevins, including its “six direct reports and hundreds of employees.”

Source: bloomberg

Image credit: bloomberg

