Apple Extends Free Access to Emergency SOS Feature for iPhone 14 Users

Apple extends free access to emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 users

Just over a year since its initial launch alongside the iPhone 14, the SOS emergency function via satellite has proven to be a lifesaving feature for many users. In an announcement from Apple, the company revealed that the two-year period in which the feature would be available for free is being extended by an additional year.

Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, took to Twitter to confirm the news, stating that existing iPhone 14 users will benefit from this decision. The extension means that the Emergency SOS via satellite feature will now be free for iPhone 14 users until 2024.

The feature allows iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users to connect directly to a satellite in order to send text messages to emergency services when there is no coverage or Wi-Fi connection available. Apple notes that the text messages from the SOS emergency function take approximately 15 seconds to arrive in ideal weather conditions, but the connection may not be made on cloudy days or with poor visibility of the sky.

Initially available in the United States and Canada, the satellite connectivity of the iPhone 14 has since been expanded to additional countries, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Netherlands, Portugal, United Kingdom, Spain, and Switzerland.

The extension of the free access to the Emergency SOS via satellite feature will allow Apple to refine its pricing strategy for the service in the future. As iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 customers will see their free periods expire around the same time, starting in September 2025, Apple will have the opportunity to adjust the offering for these users.

The extension of the free access to Emergency SOS via satellite is a welcome relief for many users and demonstrates Apple’s commitment to providing essential safety features for its customers.

