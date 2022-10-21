Apple Fitness+

In addition to new versions of iPadOS and macOS software, Apple ecosystem users can expect more next week. Earlier, Apple announced that iOS 16.1, which will go live on October 24, will “fully integrate” its fitness subscription service Fitness+. iPhone users in applicable regions can better exercise through the Fitness app even without an Apple Watch. Of course, without the blessing of the watch, the measurement accuracy of the body data will inevitably be different. In addition, for those who rely on Time to Wallk and Time to Run training features, the Apple Watch can also save them the trouble of carrying an iPhone.

In addition to integrating Fitness+, iOS 16.1 also revised the battery icon and added new features such as instant updates and iCloud shared albums. All in all, many of the improvements announced at the launch will be practically experienced in a few days.