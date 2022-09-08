In the first year of the iPhone’s life, in 2007, 1.4 million were sold. Today a million and 400 thousand are sold every two and a half days. I have to repeat these numbers to myself to avoid the temptation to dismiss yesterday’s annual Apple presentation as another missed opportunity. To amaze us, to get excited, to show us what the future will be like and with what new tools we will inhabit it. You will tell me that Apple is not science fiction: it is simply one of the most important companies in the world in terms of turnover and profits. This does: it makes money. And it makes money because it makes great products.

And to sell them, he doesn’t even need to try to intercept the spirit of the times in a world increasingly worried about climate change, the gas crisis and war. A few days ago a multinational that makes household appliances announced that it had made two designers who grew up on social media create a collection of clothes using the finished clothes in the landfill in the Atacama desert, in Chile. You know what a shock? And all to convince us that their appliances are sustainable, that they contribute to the future of the planet. They are not the only ones.

At the recent Berlin electronics fair, companies were competing not for who had the best product, but the most repairable, sustainable and durable. Apple seems to look at all this with detachment: yes of course the aluminum of the iPhones is recycled, yes of course the shops are powered by solar energy, yes of course they have a robot that takes apart older models to recover raw materials. But the fundamental message is another: we are the best. Point. There was a time, almost 40 years ago now, when Apple praised the nonconformists, the rebels, the troublemakers trying to change the world. Today he promises to save your life with a smartwatch.