After Apple released the new iPhone 14 series, the new iPad arrived as scheduled, along with the fully upgraded Apple TV 4K. Although this product was not released in China, its low price and comparable to the iPhone The performance of 14 still makes this product widely concerned by the market.

The third-generation Apple TV 4K will have two configurations, Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi), offering 64GB of storage; Apple TV 4K (Wi-Fi + Ethernet), supporting Gigabit Ethernet for fast networking and streaming , with 128GB of storage space. The former is priced at $129, or about 858 yuan, while the latter is $149, or about 983 yuan.



In April 2021, Apple released the current Apple TV 4K model, priced at $179 for the version with 32GB of storage and $199 for the version with 64GB of storage. The older Apple TV HD is still on sale, with 32GB of storage priced at $149.

The Apple TV 4K with the A12 chip is $50 more expensive than the third-generation Apple TV 4K with the A15. Earlier, Tianfeng International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the price reduction of the new Apple TV 4K reflects the expected cost structure improvement. , which is good for shipment, but the price reduction is not large, the next Apple TV 4K will be cheaper, and the sweet price is expected to be around $100.

After the supply chain matures, the third-generation Apple TV 4K does have a certain room for price reduction. Even the cost-heavy A15 chip is the chip that was launched last year. But this time Apple TV 4K can use low-end chips to better control costs, because for TV boxes, under the premise of sufficient performance, improving performance does not bring very obvious perception.

The test data about the third-generation Apple TV 4K has been released recently. This box uses the A15 chip and has 4 GPU cores, which is somewhat castrated compared to the 5-core GPU on the iPhone 13 Pro. Not only that, the number of CPU cores is also castrated, one less CPU core than the mobile phone.

Compared with the previous generation, the overall performance of the third-generation Apple TV 4K has improved by 50%. And in the 20-minute CPU stress test, the A15’s limit is only 85%, while the A12 has a 65% limit, which also means that the A15 can run high-load games for a long time.



In comparison with game consoles, the single-core performance of the third-generation Apple TV 4K even exceeds the single-core performance of the PS5, but it still lags far behind in terms of multi-core. After all, the A15 is only a 4-core CPU, and the PS5 is equipped with The CPU is equivalent to the AMD R7 3700X, which is an 8-core CPU.

But in terms of graphics performance, although the graphics performance of the third-generation Apple TV 4K is around 1 TFlops, the picture is somewhat blurry, and since there is no test software for the third-generation Apple TV 4K, it cannot accurately reflect the graphics performance of the third-generation Apple TV 4K. The specific performance of three generations of Apple TV 4K.

But even so, the third-generation Apple TV 4K still can’t reach the picture performance of the previous-generation console, after all, it only has 4GB of memory capacity.

From the fact that Apple has equipped this generation of Apple TV 4K with such powerful hardware, it can be seen that Apple intends to create a living room ecology, not only the TV box, but also the Apple game console that has been rumored many times before. Not long ago, Apple TV 4K was adapted to more game controllers, and it can be seen that Apple really intends to lay out the game field.



But even so, Apple still faces many difficulties if it wants to enter the living room console game. Although Apple’s iOS ecosystem is strong enough, such as “Original God”, “Divinity: Original Sin” and other games have launched iOS versions, but at present, Apple’s game ecosystem is still lacking, if you want to directly launch the game business, then the game The shortage will affect the user’s choice.

The Apple TV 4K has never been a game-focused device. The positioning of its TV box makes it less resistant to hardware promotion. As long as the hardware successfully penetrates into the user’s living room, the launch of the large-scale game business will only be smooth sailing.

At present, Apple already has Apple TV members, and it is not ruled out that in the future, Apple will launch subscription services similar to XGPU and PS Plus on this basis. From a performance standpoint, this generation of Apple TV 4K has basically no problems running big games.



Apple has always been relatively conservative, but in the game field with huge potential, Apple will naturally not give up the opportunity to share this cake.

Therefore, Apple’s use of Apple TV 4K to enter this market can be said to be a very wise move. After all, this is an existing product and there is no need to develop additional game consoles. But when Apple plans to launch this service is still unknown.



