According to today’s news, Apple has recently applied for a patent-“folding camera” successfully.

The patent describes a folded camera that has two light-folding elements such as prisms and an independent lens system mounted between the two prisms. This independent lens system consists of an aperture stop and a lens stack. To support camera autofocus and/or optical image stabilization, lens systems are designed to move in one or more axes independent of prisms. The shape, material and arrangement of the refractive lens elements in the lens stack can be selected to capture high resolution, high quality images with sufficient back focus to accommodate the second prism.

In the past few years, Apple has obtained a patent for the “folding lens system”. The application technology Apple camera lens can be reflected by a prism, so it does not need to protrude beyond the back of the phone, which greatly alleviates the protruding situation of Apple’s lens. However, the patents mentioned above have not yet been applied to Apple mobile phones.

