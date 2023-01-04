Home Technology Apple has AirDrop, what about Android? Is it fast enough to transfer photos with the “Proximity Sharing” function?
I believe that there should be many Android users who are familiar with the function of Nearby Share, but it seems that few people mention it, or compared with Apple’s AirDrop, the number of times that Nearby Share is praised by everyone seems to be relatively less There are many, but despite this, I have to say that this function is actually quite easy to use. Haha, today I will mainly introduce the function of “Proximity Sharing” to you. Let’s take a look at how to operate it.

Step 1: Turn on “Proximity Sharing”

First of all, the first step is to go to the toolbar and turn on “Proximity Sharing”, or go to “Settings” >> “Google” >> “Device and Sharing” to turn on “Proximity Sharing”. Also remember to set the device sharing to “Everyone” or “Contacts” to be able to share the content you want to send with nearby Android devices. Don’t forget that both the sender and the receiver must enable proximity sharing to successfully complete the transfer.

Step 2: Select the items to transfer

Then select the item you want to send, press “Proximity Share”, and select the device you want to send to

For example, I am now using Proximity Sharing to send a landscape photo to Xue Xue next door. After confirming that the name of the device is correct, press it directly and the transmission is completed

Step 3: Receive the file and you’re done!

At the same time, Xue Xue’s mobile phone will also pop up a notification that I want to share the file with him. After pressing “Accept”, it will start receiving. Taking this photo as an example, it takes about three to four seconds to upload. ok

summary

When I used the iPhone before, when I went out to play and wanted to transfer photos, I used AirDrop to do it. After changing the system, I found that Android’s proximity sharing is actually quite easy to use, although for some people, the process may be more complicated. Strange or unfamiliar, but I have actually uploaded files several times in the past few months, and I am very satisfied with the speed and stability of proximity sharing.Then this article is mainly to introduce the proximity sharing between Android phones. Finally, if you want to transfer files stably and quickly across systems, then try Send Anywhere, which was introduced by the electric otter girl before.

➤ Further reading:The two fastest ways to transfer files between Android and Apple: without AirDrop, I really want to change Android phones (Android / iOS)

