Bloomberg News reporter Mark Gurman claimed in his “Power On” column that Apple has demonstrated the long-rumored hybrid vision head-mounted device to about 100 executives at an internal event in Apple Park. Announced during WWDC 2023.

Apple has actually demonstrated this hybrid vision headset to specific executives earlier, and this time it is a step further to allow more executives to preview this product, and it is even more like preparing for the next public release event. rehearsal.

However, Apple seems to have different views on this product. For example, Apple’s industrial design team seems to be more inclined to announce the glasses device corresponding to augmented reality first, rather than the head-mounted device corresponding to mixed reality, which is mainly rumored in the market. But apparently Apple At present, the focus has been on the latter.

Although many hybrid head-mounted devices have been launched in the market, many people believe that once Apple launches its similar products, it will drive the market development trend again, and even cause more companies to follow suit.

But the virtual reality headset that Apple is about to launch is not everyone’s favorite. For example, many people believe that the price of this device may be as high as $3,000, the first wave of products is not for the consumer market, and the external battery may need to be replaced frequently. In order to maintain long-term operation, etc.

In addition, many people are obviously curious about how Apple can persuade people to use its virtual vision headset with more attractive content.

