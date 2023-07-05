Apple has production problems with new VR headset “Vision Pro”

By TECHBOOK | Jul 05, 2023 at 7:01 p.m

It’s Apple’s “Next Big Thing” – the new mixed reality headset “Vision Pro”. But months before the start, problems with the production of the device are becoming apparent.

Apple itself does not refer to the new product as VR glasses like other companies, but as a “spatial computer”. What is meant by this is a computer that can merge virtual and physical space. However, this requires enormous computing power and a highly complex design. Apple’s partners are struggling to implement these requirements in large-scale production of the Vision Pro.

Production of the Vision Pro more than halved

According to a newspaper report, Apple is cutting production targets for the new mixed reality headset due to technical problems. Chinese contract manufacturer Luxhare is expected to assemble fewer than 400,000 units of the Vision Pro in 2024, the Financial Times wrote in its Monday edition, citing insiders familiar with the production. Originally, Apple aimed internally for a sales target of one million copies within the first twelve months after the market launch.

The paper cited the complexity of the product as the reason for the forecast reduction. This makes mass production difficult. The main problems were the high error rates for the micro-LEDs for the headset screens. For this reason, the launch of a cheaper entry-level version will also be delayed.

New headset launches in 2024

Apple introduced the long-awaited Vision Pro a few weeks ago. The headset is used, among other things, to immerse yourself in virtual worlds. In addition, apps or objects can be projected into the surrounding space. Control is exclusively via eye movements, hands and voice. Starting at $3499, the device will be available exclusively in the US in early 2024, with other countries to follow.

