Back to talking about Apple plans to focus on OLED displays for their products. A new article published by the Korean newspaper The Elec reports that Samsung Display is allegedly developing a 13.3-inch OLED panel for a new MacBook Air model.

The Asian company would also be working, together with LG Display, on one 11-inch OLED screen for a future iPad model which should see the light in 2024.

The next few years could therefore be very important for Apple, which could launch the market in sequence i new models of iPad Pro, MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with OLED panels. However, the latter would still be a long way off and The Elec suggests that it could take about two years to complete development. This is not the first time that the rumor has emerged and last November the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had launched the indiscretion according to which the first MacBooks with an OLED screen will arrive in 2024.

The Elec, speaking of the suppliers of OLED screens, relaunches the indiscretion according to which Apple initially chose Samsung Display for the 10.86-inch OLED panels for a future iPad model. However, the project would have been rejected due to price and quality problems, but also for the desire to differentiate the iPad Air from the iPad Pro. For future OLED screens, the American company would have switched to a two-stack OLED screen , which is expected to debut on iPad Pro in 2024.

