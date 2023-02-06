The family ‘checklist’ provides helpful tips and tricks, such as updating your child’s settings as they get older or turning on location sharing.

With “content and privacy restrictions” in “screen time,” parental controls on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch can block or restrict certain apps and features on your child’s device, limiting settings for explicit content, purchases, downloads, and privacy.

Also with screen time, parents can receive weekly reports or see specific app usage, notifications and how many times the device has been turned on. They can also limit the time spent on specific apps and websites.

With “downtime” you can also set a specific time in which apps and notifications are blocked, while the “communication limits” function allows parents to choose who their children can communicate with

The Kids section of the App Store is curated to be a space for kids, with pre-screened apps, but in addition parents can select an age rating to ensure kids can only buy or download apps that are right for them.