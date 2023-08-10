Apple iCloud Contacts glitch resolved: THESE services were affected

Problem with Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup , iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud or iWork Collaboration has just been confirmed by Apple and the issue has been marked as resolved. Who was affected and what was going on?

It’s always frustrating when you have a Appleservice and is suddenly confronted with a problem. Official reports are very helpful to find out what the problem is and whether Apple is having difficulties itself. Apple monitors its services to disturbances, which affect either some or all users of a service, to be able to act immediately. Our message is intended to keep you informed of the issues and the potential impact. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud, and iWork Collaboration Reported an issue! details of the issue

On 08/08/2023, 7:30 p.m. there was a problem with the Apple services Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes , iCloud personal relay, iCloud account and sign-in, iCloud backup, iCloud bookmarks and tabs, iCloud keychain, iCloud storage upgrades, iCloud web apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud and iWork collaboration. It was announced by the technology company Apple on 08/10/2023, 04:35 a.m. and lasted until 08/08/2023, 20:40 p.m. A total of 21 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 1.2 hours.

According to Apple, the extent of the disruption is as follows:

“Users encountered a problem with this service. Some users were affected.”

What do I use iCloud Contacts for?

iCloud Contacts gives you a convenient way to manage your contacts and ensure you always have the most up-to-date contact information at hand. With iCloud Contacts, you can add, edit, and organize contacts to keep your personal and business contacts close at hand. The service automatically syncs your contacts across all your Apple devices, so you can access your address book information from anywhere. You can also share contacts with other people and get real-time updates.

