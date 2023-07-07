Apple iCloud Drive issue resolved: Which services were affected?

Have you had problems with iCloud Drive or iWork for iCloud recently? Apple just announced an outage for these services and the notification of their resolution. Who was affected and what was going on?

It’s always annoying when you have a Appleservice and is suddenly confronted with a problem. Official reports are very helpful to find out what the problem is and whether Apple is having difficulties itself. Apple monitors its services to disturbances, which affect either some or all users of a service, to be able to act immediately. Our message is intended to keep you informed of the issues and the potential impact. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Apple outage reported for iCloud Drive and iWork for iCloud! details of the issue

The company states July 7th, 2023, 9:38 a.m. as the beginning of the disruption. The problem with the Apple services iCloud Drive and iWork for iCloud has now been resolved and everything should be running correctly again since July 7th, 2023, 11:20 a.m. Apple announced the disruption on July 7th, 2023, 11:28 am. A total of 2 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 1.7 hours.

The impact of the disruption on users of iCloud Drive and iWork for iCloud is stated by Apple as follows:

“Users could not use this service. Some users were affected.”

Who Helps with Apple Troubles?

Is another service unavailable to you or not working properly? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that your individual problem is better handled by support. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff personally. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with iCloud Drive?

The Apple service “iCloud Drive” is there to store your files and documents securely in the iCloud and to access them from different Apple devices. With iCloud Drive, you can organize files, such as photos, videos, presentations, text documents, and more, into folders and share them with others. You can also edit and sync your files from any device, so you always have access to the most up-to-date version.

