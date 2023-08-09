Apple iCloud Keychain Incident Resolved: Which Services Were Affected?

Have you recently had problems with Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud -Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud or iWork Collaboration? Apple just announced an outage for these services and the notification of their resolution. Find out more about the impact of the disruption here.

It’s always annoying when you have a Appleservice and is suddenly confronted with a problem. In order to be able to better assess whether it is a local problem or Apple itself, official reports are very helpful. disturbances, affecting either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to inform users of the disruption and the impact on users. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud, and iWork Collaboration Reported an issue! details of the issue

The company states August 8th, 2023, 7:30 p.m. as the beginning of the disruption. Apple Services Outage Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud and iWork Collaboration are now fixed and as of 08/08/2023 , 8:40 p.m. everything should be running correctly again. Apple announced the disruption on August 8th, 2023, 10:35 p.m. A total of 21 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 1.2 hours.

The impact of the disruption on users of Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account, and Sign-in, iCloud backup, iCloud bookmarks and tabs, iCloud keychain, iCloud storage upgrades, iCloud web apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud, and iWork collaboration are described below according to Apple listed:

“Users encountered a problem with this service. Some users were affected.”

Help with other Apple issues

Is another service unavailable to you or not working properly? It is always possible that you have discovered a problem that has not yet been reported or that your individual problem is better handled by support. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff personally. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with iCloud Keychain?

You can use Apple’s iCloud Keychain service to securely store and access your passwords, credit card information, and other sensitive information across all your Apple devices. iCloud Keychain generates secure passwords for your online accounts and stores them encrypted in iCloud. You can automatically sign in to websites and apps without having to remember passwords. In addition, you can also save credit card details and use them conveniently when making purchases. iCloud Keychain syncs your data across your devices, keeping your information up-to-date and secure.

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically. It is based on current data from Apple. The last update was on 08/08/2023. Contact Apple for more information on current disruptions. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

roj/news.de

