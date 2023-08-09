Home » Apple iCloud Private Relay Error Solved: What Happened?
Apple iCloud Private Relay Error Solved: What Happened?

Apple iCloud Private Relay Error Solved: What Happened?

Problem with Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup , iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud or iWork Collaboration has just been confirmed by Apple and the issue has been marked as resolved. Find out more about the impact of the disruption here.

It’s always frustrating when you have a Appleservice and is suddenly confronted with a problem. Official reports are very helpful to find out what the problem is and whether Apple is having difficulties itself. Apple monitors its services to disturbances, which affect either some or all users of a service, to be able to act immediately. Our message is intended to keep you informed of the issues and the potential impact. Several Apple services were affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes, iCloud Personal Relay, iCloud Account and Sign-in, iCloud Backup, iCloud Bookmarks and Tabs, iCloud Keychain, iCloud Storage Upgrades, iCloud Web Apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud, and iWork Collaboration Reported an issue! details of the issue

On 08/08/2023, 7:30 p.m. there was a problem with the Apple services Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes , iCloud personal relay, iCloud account and sign-in, iCloud backup, iCloud bookmarks and tabs, iCloud keychain, iCloud storage upgrades, iCloud web apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud and iWork collaboration. It was announced by the technology company Apple on 8/8/2023 10:35 p.m. and lasted until 8/8/2023 8:40 p.m. A total of 21 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 1.2 hours.
Apple estimates the extent of the disruption as follows:

“This service may have been slow or unavailable. Some users were affected.”

Apple problem: Where can I get further support?

Are you experiencing a different issue with one of Apple’s services, or do you want personal help? It is always possible that you have discovered an unreported fault or need further assistance. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff personally. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What do I use iCloud Private Relay for?

+++ Editorial note: This text was created automatically. It is based on current data from Apple. The last update was on 08/08/2023. Contact Apple for more information on current disruptions. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

