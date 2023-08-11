Apple iCloud Private Relay glitch solved: What happened?

The iCloud private relay issue has just been confirmed by Apple and the incident has been marked as resolved. Find out more about the impact of the disruption here.

It’s always frustrating when a service you’re trying to use isn’t working. To find out what the problem is and if Apple If you are having difficulties yourself, official reports are very helpful. disturbances, affecting either some or all users of an Apple service, will be announced by Apple in a timely manner to notify users of the disruption and the impact on users. An Apple service was affected by the disruption. Apple has now announced that it has fixed the problem.

Apple bug reported for iCloud private relay! details of the issue

The company states that the disruption began on August 10, 2023, 11:48 p.m. The problem with Apple’s “iCloud private relay” service has now been resolved and everything should be running correctly again since 08/11/2023, 02:16 a.m. Apple announced the disruption on August 11, 2023, 5:14 p.m. A total of 1 service was affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 2.5 hours.

According to Apple, the impact of the disruption on iCloud Private Relay users is listed below:

“This service may have been slow or unavailable. Some users were affected.”

What do I use iCloud Private Relay for?

