Apple iCloud Reminders Trouble Solved: What Happened?

On 08/08/2023, 7:30 p.m. there was a problem with the Apple services Screen Time, Photos, Game Center, Sign in with Apple, Walkie-Talkie, iCloud Drive, iCloud Reminders, iCloud Calendar, iCloud Contacts, iCloud Mail, iCloud Notes , iCloud personal relay, iCloud account and sign-in, iCloud backup, iCloud bookmarks and tabs, iCloud keychain, iCloud storage upgrades, iCloud web apps (iCloud.com), iMessage, iWork for iCloud and iWork collaboration. It was announced by the technology company Apple on 08/09/2023, 23:31 and lasted until 08/08/2023, 20:40. A total of 21 services were affected by the disruption. The disruption lasted 1.2 hours.

According to Apple, the extent of the disruption is as follows:

“Users encountered a problem with this service. Some users were affected.”

Apple problem: Where can I get further support?

Are you experiencing a different issue with one of Apple’s services, or do you want personal help? It is always possible that you have discovered an unreported fault or need further assistance. On the Apple support page you can contact Apple support staff directly. You can also find answers, manuals, and in-depth technical articles on other service-related matters.

What can I do with iCloud Reminders?

With the Apple service “iCloud Reminders” you can manage your tasks, appointments and reminders and stay organized. With iCloud Reminders, you can create lists to record important tasks and events. You can set reminders with due dates, priorities, and notes to better organize your tasks. The service automatically syncs your reminders across all your Apple devices so you can access them from anywhere. iCloud Reminders also allows you to share reminders with other people and collaborate on tasks.

