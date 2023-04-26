Home » Apple in Germany: So many use iPhone, iPad and Co.
Apple in Germany: So many use iPhone, iPad and Co.

By Marlene Polywka | Apr 25, 2023 1:36 p.m

Apple is one of the biggest names in the tech market. But how many Germans actually use the products and services of the US manufacturer?

Especially in the smartphone sector, the name Apple cannot be ignored. The company also produces its own notebooks, PCs and tablets – all with its own software. Over the years, Apple has earned a reputation for offering high-quality and, above all, high-performance products that work excellently within their own system. But the whole thing also has its price and Apple products are not exactly cheap. But how many users in Germany still rely on Apple products?

iPhone with a clear lead

For many, at least one device or service from Apple is part of everyday life. And even if the US manufacturer is sometimes even more popular in other countries, it is also a serious heavyweight in Germany. This is also suggested by a current evaluation of the data from Statista’s “Consumer Insights” survey.

When asked whether and if so which Apple product is in Germany’s households, a full 32 percent stated that they owned and used an iPhone. This information relates to the past year 2022. This puts the Apple smartphone well ahead of the other places. And even if Samsung sells more devices in this country, Apple customers are on average more satisfied with their iPhones. Accordingly, the iPhone’s clear top position in the list is not particularly surprising.

Other popular Apple products in Germany

At 25 percent, the iPad also does very well, as do Apple’s headphones, the AirPods and older EarPods. The MacBook and the Apple Watch follow with 12 and 10 percent respectively.

Apple products are so popular in GermanyPhoto: TECHBOOK via Statista

In general, one can say that the hardware is used far more than other areas. However, the 10 percent who stated that they use Apple Music for music streaming are also remarkable. Apple TV+ is also represented as a video streaming service, just behind with 9 percent. With only 3 percent, the Apple HomePod comes last in Germany. The company is currently trying to revive the series, but so far with moderate success.

