Apple in talks with publishers to train its artificial intelligence with news

According to the New York Times, Apple is in talks with various publishing groups to train its generative artificial intelligence system with their content. Condé Nast, NBC News and IAC are reportedly involved in the discussions, and the deals could be worth more than $50 million.

Technological giants such as Microsoft, OpenAI and Google have focused heavily on generative artificial intelligence in the last year, but Apple seems to have lagged behind: for example Siri, which was the first intelligent voice assistant to gain widespread diffusion, has changed little since when it was first introduced in 2011. And yet, CEO Tim Cook has several times hinted at Apple’s commitment to AI, without going into detail.

One of the reasons for the delay could be due to the fact that Apple has shown caution in using web content without authorization, in line with its positions on the protection of privacy (“a universal right”, Cook has often defined it) . When it acquired Topsy in 2013, for example, it suspended data collection from Twitter to comply with its privacy policies. An approach in stark contrast to the predatory practices of some companies that rely on AI, and which according to the NYT would have aroused cautious optimism among interlocutors.

And yet, distrust towards hi-tech companies is growing among large publishing groups, after years of agreements and disagreements with companies such as Meta and Google. The concerns include the breadth of licenses required by Apple and potential legal implications. It is not clear how Cupertino intends to use generative AI in the news sector, and the risk is that publishers’ contents could be used to create a system capable of generating news in direct competition with their own activity. Generative AI could strengthen the current offering of Apple News, which has a user base potentially extended to all owners of an Apple product. No newspaper or publishing group can aspire to such a large audience, and this would also end up creating a huge competitive advantage for Apple also in the advertising sector.

Meanwhile, confirming a statement from CEO Sam Altman at Italian Tech Week, an OpenAI spokesperson said the company respects “the rights of content creators and owners and believes they should benefit from AI technology,” citing recent agreements which demonstrate the commitment to supporting a rich and varied news ecosystem.

