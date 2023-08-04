Apple Introduces Multiple Timer Feature in iOS 17: A Step-by-Step Guide to Configure Alarms Simultaneously

Title: Apple’s New Operating System Introduces Simultaneous Alarms and Lock Screen Widgets

Subtitle: Users can now configure multiple independent timers on iOS 17

Apple’s latest operating system update, iOS 17, brings a host of new features and enhancements to users. One of the notable additions is the ability to configure multiple alarms simultaneously, allowing users to set up various independent timers. This feature has been long-awaited by iPhone users and is expected to greatly enhance the user experience.

Previously, on iOS 16, users had to wait for an alarm to finish before they could set up another one, which often proved inconvenient. With iOS 17, accessing this functionality is as simple as opening the Clock application and navigating to the “Timer” or “Timer” tab. Users can then press the “+” button to create a new timer and specify the desired duration in hours, minutes, and seconds.

Once the timers are set, they will appear stacked on top of each other, and all of them will be active simultaneously. This means that users can now view and monitor multiple timers from the iPhone lock screen, thanks to the new iOS 17 widgets. However, only the timer closest to completion will be displayed on the lock screen initially.

To ensure easy identification of timers, users are encouraged to assign each one a special label or name. This way, they can differentiate between timers set for different purposes, such as cooking, exercise, or any other activities. Siri, Apple’s virtual assistant, can also assist users in managing their timers by showing specific ones upon request or displaying the complete list along with the total programmed timers.

To make the most of this new feature, users can download the trial version of iOS 17 before its official release in September 2023. Apple currently allows any user access to the trial version, and the steps are simple. By visiting the developer.apple.com website on the Safari browser, users can create an Apple ID and accept the legal terms of the Apple Developer Agreement. Once done, the trial version can be downloaded and installed on the user’s device, enabling them to experience the new operating system ahead of its full release.

Apple’s iOS 17 is expected to be officially available in September, alongside the highly anticipated new iPhone 15. Users can look forward to a range of enhancements and features that will further improve their iOS experience, with simultaneous alarms and lock screen widgets being just a taste of what’s to come.

