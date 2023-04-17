Apple introduces Sony flagship features?The iPhone 15 “telephoto lens” enjoys a major practical upgrade

(Photo/Reuters)

It is reported that Apple will retain some exclusive specifications for the top-spec version of the iPhone 15 this year! , according to whistleblower @Tech_Reve It was revealed that one of the highlights of Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the “telephoto lens”, which will have the same specifications and features as the Sony Xperia 1 III.

The news pointed out that the telephoto lens sensor of the iPhone 15 Pro Max version is the same as the previous generation iPhone 14 Pro Max, but it can bring a second optical focal length that can be changed. Foreign media speculate that the effect is similar to that of Sony Xperia 1 III, which can provide two optical focal lengths in one lens, without adding additional lenses and photosensitive elements, and provide clearer long-distance shooting effects.

There are already many rumors that Apple will replace the periscope lens module with this year’s iPhone 15, which may be a key to the upgrade of the telephoto lens. In the past, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max only provided 77mm and 3x optical zoom, which is much shorter in specifications than other competing Android products, and it is expected to make up for this gap in the future.

The Apple iPhone 15 series is expected to debut in the fall. It is reported that there will be many changes on the hardware side this time, such as narrower and thinner frames, the first switch to USB-C jacks, and titanium frame materials. Both will be equipped with a dynamic island design.

