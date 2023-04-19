Apple introduces third-party AppStore sideloading function in iOS 17 to expand user experience- Mr. Crazy

“Bloomberg” reporter Mark Gurman said that Apple Apple is about to hit the road in order to cooperate with the European Union.Digital Market Law（DMA)” will open the App Store sideloading function for the first time in iOS 17, allowing iPhone and iPad users to download and install apps through third-party App Store channels, and will be implemented as soon as 2024.

The EU market law DMA will come into effect on November 1, 2022. The law will provide a 6-month grace period, which will be implemented from 2023 to 2024. During the grace period, Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon and other major authorities Technology companies must take the initiative to report to the European Commission, and there will be 45 working days to assess whether they meet the threshold.

The EU DMA law mainly requires technology companies to open services and platforms for use by other companies and developers. This law has a great impact on the Apple App Store, and FaceTime, iMessage, Siri, and NFC services will also undergo major changes.

According to Mark Gurman’s latest report, Apple plans to open users to download apps through third-party App Store channels in 2024. This plan is called “sideloading”, as long as it is to comply with EU regulations.

Apple was the first to oppose downloading and installing apps through the App Store, arguing that sideloading would “undermine iPhone privacy and security protection”, causing many people to be attacked by malware, fraud or data tracking and other security issues, but if Apple does not comply with the EU The Digital Market Act will face a major fine of up to 20% of global revenue.

In fact, Gurman stated in his report in December 2022 that Apple is considering opening the App Store sideloading for the iPhone, and will also add a security verification function, which will allow Apple to charge relevant fees during the verification process instead of charging the sales app. handling fee. This approach is similar to the current App Store verification system on the Mac system. Users can only download through channels that have passed the Mac App Store security verification.

Of course, after iOS 17 opens the App Store for sideloading, it will not be limited to EU countries. If other countries also have relevant laws and regulations, Apple must also allow sideloading in other EU countries.

