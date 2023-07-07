Apple Introduces Update for Shazam, Enabling Song Identification in TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube Apps

Apple has released an update for its popular music identification app, Shazam, that now allows users to search for songs in other applications such as TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. The version 15.36 update brings an exciting feature that music lovers will surely appreciate.

With the latest update, Shazam users can now easily discover music playing in other apps. By simply opening Shazam, clicking the blue button, and then switching back to the app they were just using, they can initiate the music identification process. This means that users no longer have to manually search for the songs separately in each app, but rather have all the music identification capabilities centralized within Shazam.

In addition to identifying songs, the update also allows users to tag songs to be automatically added to Shazam’s playlist. This means that users can effortlessly save their favorite songs for future listening without having to manually add them to their playlist. Furthermore, the update also ensures that Shazam records and syncs with “Music Identification” in the “Control Center,” providing a seamless and unified experience for users across their Apple devices.

To take advantage of this new feature, users are advised to turn on iCloud for Shazam to ensure the safety and synchronization of their Shazam records. This can be done by going to the “Settings” menu, selecting “iCloud Sync,” and enabling it for Shazam. By doing so, users can rest assured that their music identification history and preferences will be securely stored and accessible whenever they need them.

Overall, the latest update to Shazam by Apple brings a much-needed enhancement to the popular music identification app. With support for searching music in TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube apps, users can now enjoy the convenience of having all their music identification needs in one place. Whether they want to identify a catchy tune they heard in a TikTok video or add a new song to their Shazam playlist, this update provides a seamless experience that will surely delight music enthusiasts.