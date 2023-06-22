Apple iOS 16.5.1 update released!Fixed Lightning to USB adapter bug

Apple (Apple) today released iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates for iPhone users, mainly to solve the problem that the Lightning to USB 3 camera adapter cannot be charged, and to fix system security errors. Apple also appeals to all users renew.

iOS 16.5.1 Official Version Update Highlights

Fix two system security holes

The iOS 16.5.1 update can be considered a minor system revision of iOS 16.5 and does not introduce any new features. The main purpose of iOS 16.5.1 is to fix two security vulnerabilities. Apple found that the WebKit vulnerability is being actively exploited by hackers, so it is recommended that all iPhone users upgrade to iOS 16.5.1 immediately to improve security.

Solve the problem of no charging from Lightning to USB 3 camera adapter

In addition, iOS 16.5.1 also fixes the problem that iOS 16.5 will cause Lightning to USB 3 camera adapter cannot be charged. If there are Lightning adapter users, it is recommended to update to iOS 16.5.1 immediately to solve it.

Is there still an iOS 16.5.1 disaster?

Many people worry about whether the disaster of upgrading to iOS 16.5.1 will happen again? Regarding this issue, I will tell you about the iOS 16.5.1 disaster statistics in the follow-up.

If you have upgraded to iOS 16.5.1 users, welcome to report the updated status through the form below, which can provide other users with the basis and direction for upgrade reference, and your assistance will be blessed in the future.

How to update iOS 16.5.1?

Those who update directly through the iPhone device can directly upgrade to the latest version of iOS 16.5.1 through “Settings” > “General” > “Software Update”. If it cannot be updated, please use “this tip to solve it”.

If you want to use the computer iTunes update method, you can learn about it through “this update”.

Special Note: Before updating, please choose to back up through iTunes or iCloud once to avoid possible problems during the update process. If you regret it, you can return to the previous version.Remind jailbroken users not to upgrade。

iOS 16.5.1 official version IPSW download

This IPSW is suitable for computer iTunes update. If you use mobile phone WiFi OTA update, you don’t need to download it.

